Galarian Yamask Has Some Steps to its Evolution in 'Pokémon GO'

You can catch just about every Pokémon that can be found in the national PokéDex in Pokémon GO. Though certain Pokémon are rare to find most of the year, just about every coveted creature gets an opportunity for players to catch it in the popular mobile AR game.

Galarian Yamask is one of those Pokémon that, while not a Legendary or Mythical, is a bit hard to find most of the year. Now, players are catching it during the spooky season and hoping to evolve it while they can.