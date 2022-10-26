You Can Still Find Shiny Shuppet (and its Evolution) in 'Pokémon GO'

The spooky Pokémon are available in abundance right now in Pokémon GO as part of the game's Season of Light — but not all of them are available as shiny versions.

Shiny hunting has been a big part of Pokémon games for generations, giving players reasons to pick up games long after they've collected all of their gym badges and captured the Legendary Pokémon.

Shuppet is one of the Pokémon players have been able to find all over, but can it be shiny?