Gothita's Evolutions Are Available in 'Pokémon GO' — but Can It Be Shiny?

The Season of Light is well underway in Pokémon GO, bringing players a host of new Pokémon and some rare Legendaries to capture during raids. Ultra Wormholes are also appearing at gyms, giving players the opportunity to catch Ultra Beasts, which have only recently been added to the mobile game.

Gothita, a Gen V Psychic-type Pokémon, has been appearing more regularly in the game as the Psychic Spectacular event continues.