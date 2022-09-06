Elgyem's Shiny Version Can Be Captured in 'Pokémon GO'
Another limited-time event is now happening in Pokémon GO, giving players the chance to pad their team with Psychic-type Pokémon during the Psychic Spectacular event.
The event is only happening in Pokémon GO from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, giving players a limited time-slot to capture Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Munna, Woobat, and many others.
A Generation V Pokémon, the Psychic-type Elgyem was first available in Pokémon Black and White. It's made a couple of appearances in the franchise's anime, and appeared again in Pokémon X and Y, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, and Sword and Shield.
During the Psychic Spectacular event, players will have more chances to catch the Pokémon. But can Elgyem be shiny during this event?
Can Elgyem be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Thankfully, like most other Pokémon in Pokémon GO, Elgyem can be a shiny Pokémon.
While many Pokémon have shiny counterparts that are incredibly distinct from their traditional forms, Elgyem's shiny variant is a bit more subtle.
Usually, Elgyem is a teal-gray color with green eyes and green spots on its hands. The shiny Elgyem's coloring is only slightly darker, and the shiny Pokémon has pink eyes and spots in place of the green.
How to catch shiny Elgyem.
During the Psychic Spectacular event, which only occurs for a limited time during the Pokémon GO Season of Light, Elgyem will appear more frequently in the wild and players will have multiple opportunity for special encounters with it. Elgyem appears as a reward for completing some event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks.
Unfortunately, with a shiny rate of 0.2 percent, there is no way to increase the likelihood that your encounter with Elgyem will be shiny.
If you want to catch a shiny Elgyem, you'll have to enter encounters with it more often. This means that you'll want to try to capture it every time you spot it in the wild and attempt to complete all of the event-specific research tasks available at this time. You can also hatch this Pokémon in 7KM eggs.
Intentionally trying to have more encounters with Elgyem is the only way to increase the likelihood you'll come across a shiny version of this Psychic Pokémon.