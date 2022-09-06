Elgyem's Shiny Version Can Be Captured in 'Pokémon GO'

Another limited-time event is now happening in Pokémon GO, giving players the chance to pad their team with Psychic-type Pokémon during the Psychic Spectacular event.

The event is only happening in Pokémon GO from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, giving players a limited time-slot to capture Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Munna, Woobat, and many others.