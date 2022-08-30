What to Know to Find Shiny Lunatone and Solrock in 'Pokémon GO'
The Season of Light begins at the start of September in Pokémon GO, bringing players new opportunities to catch certain Pokémon that haven't appeared in the wild as often. While Niantic has yet to unveil all of the Pokémon that will be featured in abundance during this new season, players are already noticing certain ones that have started showing up more frequently — like Lunatone and Solrock.
Both of these Pokémon are pretty powerful on their own as single-generation creatures, but any seasoned trainer will be looking to capture their different forms, like their shiny versions. But can either Lunatone or Solrock be shiny in Pokémon GO? Here's what to know.
Can Lunatone be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? Here's how to spot the variation.
Lunatone is a crescent moon-shaped Rock and Psychic-type Pokémon that can be particularly powerful. This Gen 3 Pokémon does not have any evolutions, though it's often spotted in the same vicinity as Solrock, another Gen 3 Rock and Psychic-type Pokémon. While Lunatone resembles the moon, Solrock has a likeness to the sun, making up this day and night duo.
Like most Pokémon in Pokémon GO, Lunatone, as well as its celestial counterpart Solrock, can both be shiny in the popular mobile game. Both of these Pokémon have a one in 500 chance of being shiny, meaning for every 500 encounters with them at least one should be the shiny version. While these aren't necessarily great odds, given the amount these Pokémon have been spawning lately, it shouldn't be too hard to find a shiny Lunatone or Solrock.
Beyond the classic sparkles that appear when you've begun an encounter with a shiny Pokémon, Lunatone's shiny version is distinguished by its blue eyes. Traditionally, the Pokémon has red eyes, but the shiny version has cool-toned peepers.
Solrock, on the other hand, also only has a slight variation from its traditional form. While the Pokémon is usually an orange color, its shiny version is more red-toned. Again, shiny Solrock will have sparkles around it when you start the encounter.