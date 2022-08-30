What to Know to Find Shiny Lunatone and Solrock in 'Pokémon GO'

Like most Pokémon in Pokémon GO, Lunatone, as well as its celestial counterpart Solrock, can both be shiny in the popular mobile game. Both of these Pokémon have a one in 500 chance of being shiny, meaning for every 500 encounters with them at least one should be the shiny version. While these aren't necessarily great odds, given the amount these Pokémon have been spawning lately, it shouldn't be too hard to find a shiny Lunatone or Solrock.