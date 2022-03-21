Shiny Ducklett Has Yet to Be Added to 'Pokémon GO'

Shiny Pokémon have different appearances than their regular counterparts; oftentimes they'll have a completely different color scheme to them, making them stand out from the traditional form of that Pokémon. Ducklett is traditionally a blue-colored duck-like Pokémon, while its Shiny counterpart is pink with a purple underbelly.

While the Shiny versions of many Pokémon are available to catch in Pokémon GO, Ducklett is not one of them. At this time, the Shiny version of this Pokémon is not in the game.