Shiny Ducklett Has Yet to Be Added to 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 21 2022, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Shiny hunting has become a huge part of any Pokémon game. Not only do the most experienced players spend hours trying to catch every Pokémon available in the game, but Shiny versions add even more variety to their living PokéDexes.
Shiny Pokémon have long been part of Pokémon GO, and over time all eight generations of Pokémon are being added to the game. But can the Unova region Water and Flying-type Pokémon Ducklett be shiny in the game?
Is Shiny Ducklett available to catch in 'Pokémon GO'?
Shiny Pokémon have different appearances than their regular counterparts; oftentimes they'll have a completely different color scheme to them, making them stand out from the traditional form of that Pokémon. Ducklett is traditionally a blue-colored duck-like Pokémon, while its Shiny counterpart is pink with a purple underbelly.
While the Shiny versions of many Pokémon are available to catch in Pokémon GO, Ducklett is not one of them. At this time, the Shiny version of this Pokémon is not in the game.
When will Ducklett and other Unova Pokémon have their Shiny versions added to 'Pokémon GO'?
Despite being part of Pokémon GO for a couple of years now, Ducklett still has yet to have its Shiny version added to the game — and it's not the only Pokémon from the Unova region to face this problem. Others, like Pansage, Purrloin, Frillish, and Gothita, also do not have Shiny versions in the mobile AR game.
Unfortunately, it's not clear when Niantic plans to add the Shiny version of Ducklett (and the other Unova Pokémon) to the game. There are eight generations of Pokémon slowly being added to the game, and only Generation I and II have all of their Pokémon (and their Shiny forms) added at this time. Given that Generation IX is now also in the works, it may be some time before all of these Pokémon get their Shiny versions added to the game.
That being said, Niantic has been great about consistently adding new content to Pokémon GO to keep it interesting. While it may be frustrating for many that these Shiny Pokémon aren't available now, they're bound to be added to the game in the future as part of an exciting update.