New 'Pokémon Go' Bulbasaur Community Day Promises Shiny Pokemon to Catch and More

To get Venusaur with Frenzy Plant, trainers simply need to evolve Ivysaur into Venusaur by 7 p.m. local time on Jan. 22.

Trainers who miss the deadline can use an Elite Charged TM to choose Frenzy Plant for their Venusaur, however, because those items are very rare, it's best to take advantage of all Community Day has to offer!