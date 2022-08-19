Can Scraggy Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? What the Completionist Trainer Should Know

Shiny Pokémon can show up in just about every game, including the mobile Pokémon GO. The popular ARG game captures the essence of traditional Pokémon games perfectly, all while being its own unique real-world experience.

You can indeed catch shiny Pokémon in GO, but fans right now are wondering if they can catch a shiny Scraggy in the popular mobile game. Here's everything you should know about your chances to do so.