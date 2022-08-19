Can Scraggy Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? What the Completionist Trainer Should Know
If you're a longtime Pokémon fan, then chances are that you're a bit of a completionist. With an ever-expanding encyclopedia of Pokémon in every game, who wouldn't want to "catch 'em all," as the popular theme song once suggested. But seasoned Pokémon trainers know that it's not as simple as having one of every species. There's also the shiny versions of Pokémon! Though considerably harder to get, these special Pokémon offer color variants for certain Pokémon for added flare.
Shiny Pokémon can show up in just about every game, including the mobile Pokémon GO. The popular ARG game captures the essence of traditional Pokémon games perfectly, all while being its own unique real-world experience.
You can indeed catch shiny Pokémon in GO, but fans right now are wondering if they can catch a shiny Scraggy in the popular mobile game. Here's everything you should know about your chances to do so.
Can Scraggy be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Scraggy is a two-legged lizard-like Pokémon. It's a dark/fighting type whose skull is incredibly thick.
Fans of the Pokémon anime series may remember Scraggy as one of Ash Ketchum's Pokémon. He's a very competitive companion who's always looking to test his skills against anyone.
In the games, Scraggy is typically yellow-ish with a red belly. A shiny Scraggy is more orange around its head and legs, mimicking the colors of its evolved form, Scrafty.
In Pokémon GO, Scraggy is currently one of many Pokémon who have a boosted encounter rate as part of an event celebrating the 2022 Pokémon World Championships. The event also includes boosted rates for Machop, Mudkip, Croagunk, and even a specially themed World Championship 2022 Pikachu.
Many of these Pokémon also have shiny variants, so you have a chance to catch one of them with a noticeably different color. But is Scraggy one of them?
Sorry to all Scraggy fans out there, but you can't catch a shiny Scraggy as part of this year's event. Each event Pokémon is specially marked on the official website if they have a shiny variant, but Scraggy isn't one of them.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other Pokémon with shiny variants during this event.
The World Championships event in Pokémon GO lasts until Aug. 23.