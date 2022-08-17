McDonald's Is Teaming up With Pokémon Again — Here's What You Can Expect

In addition to what's inside the meals, though, McDonald's also offered a tease at what the Happy Meal boxes themselves will look like. The fairly recognizable Happy Meal box will get a redesign to make it look like a Pikachu, and will have Pikachu ears popping out of the top.

All in all, this collaboration seems like it will be pretty similar to the last time McDonald's teamed with Pokémon, which eventually led to adults buying the meals and scalping the cards online.