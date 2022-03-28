PokéCoins Aren't Easy to Get in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 28 2022, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
You can't be the best Pokémon trainer there ever was if your bag is always too full to carry all of the items you need. Thankfully, Pokémon GO gives you a way to upgrade your item storage using PokéCoins.
PokéCoins, which can be earned as you play, allow you to buy items from the shop that will benefit you on your journey. Here's everything you need to know about how to get PokéCoins and what to do with them.
How to get PokéCoins in 'Pokémon GO.'
Unfortunately, getting PokéCoins isn't an easy task, but if you're an experienced trainer who is willing to grind, you should have no problem acquiring them.
Right now, the only way to get PokéCoins for free in Pokémon GO is to take over a gym. To do this, you'll need to find a gym that isn't already taken over by your team. Yellow gyms are currently occupied by Team Instinct, red gyms are run by Team Valor, and blue are occupied by Team Mystic.
Once you find a gym occupied by an opposing team, you must battle the Pokémon in it until you've successfully beaten them, which will allow you to take over the gym. This, of course, entails winning multiple rounds of battle to successfully kick another trainer out of a gym.
Once you defeat an opposing team, you can add up to six of your own Pokémon to the gym and claim it for yourself.
Each of your Pokémon that occupies the gym can earn up to six PokéCoins per hour (that's about one coin for every 10 minutes). This is the only way to collect free coins in the game without using hacks.
Unfortunately, there's a maximum of 50 PokéCoins each Pokémon can earn per day. This means that if your Pokémon manage to hold the gym for 24 hours, only the first 21 hours will count toward your total cashout.
You can collect the PokéCoins you've earned once your Pokémon are kicked out of the gym. If you're looking to farm multiple hours worth of coins in one day, though, you'll have to be vigilant and check in on the Pokémon you've left at that gym to ensure they're not being beaten out.
If you continue to use this method, not only will your Pokémon become stronger, but you'll also be able to save up to use your PokéCoins for items in the shop.
You can also buy PokéCoins in 'Pokémon GO.'
If you're unsuccessful at taking over your local gym or are just looking for a short-term solution for getting PokéCoins, you can also purchase them from the game's eShop for money. The current prices for PokéCoins are as follows:
- 100 PokéCoins: $0.99
- 550 PokéCoins: $4.99
- 1,200 PokéCoins: $9.99
- 2,500 PokéCoins: $19.99
- 5,200 PokéCoins: $39.99
- 14,500 PokéCoins: $99.99
Look out for sales or bundles to try and purchase PokéCoins when they're at a lower price. Aside from taking over a gym, this is the only other way to get PokéCoins in-game.