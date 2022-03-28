PokéCoins Aren't Easy to Get in 'Pokémon GO'

You can't be the best Pokémon trainer there ever was if your bag is always too full to carry all of the items you need. Thankfully, Pokémon GO gives you a way to upgrade your item storage using PokéCoins.

PokéCoins, which can be earned as you play, allow you to buy items from the shop that will benefit you on your journey. Here's everything you need to know about how to get PokéCoins and what to do with them.