You'll Have to Get Good at Raids to Capture Ultra Beasts Like Guzzlord in 'Pokémon GO'

There are now seven of the 11 total Ultra Beasts available in Pokémon GO, with Guzzlord being the most recent to join the game. The Ultra Beast is also referred to as UB-05 Glutton and is a Dark and Dragon-type.

With the introduction of Ultra Wormholes to Pokémon GO, Ultra Beasts have started appearing at gyms, giving players a chance to catch them. While some, like Nihilego, have been in the game for some time now, Guzzlord is still relatively new. Here's how to catch the powerful Ultra Beast.