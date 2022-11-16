Shadow Mewtwo Returns to 'Pokémon' — Should You Purify Him or Not?

As you might expect, Shadow Pokémon behave a little differently from regular Pokémon, and both factions have their pros and cons. Purifying a Shadow Pokémon is ultimately up to the individual player, but should you to it with a Pokémon as powerful as Shadow Mewtwo? And no, we don't mean the Shadow Mewtwo from Pokken Tournament.

With Shadow Mewtwo having made a reappearance in Pokémon GO, let's break down whether or not you should purify Shadow Mewtwo.