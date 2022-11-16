Shadow Mewtwo Returns to 'Pokémon' — Should You Purify Him or Not?
By now, trainers in Pokémon GO will be all too familiar with Shadow Pokémon. This particular subspecies of Pokémon first came out in the mobile ARG title in 2019 and are typically denoted by an evil-looking aura and angry red eyes. In the game's lore, they are Pokémon that have been forcibly altered by Team GO Rocket and given a more sinister appearance and stronger attacks. However, if a trainer defeats and catches a Shadow Pokémon, they can Purify it to give them their normal appearance.
As you might expect, Shadow Pokémon behave a little differently from regular Pokémon, and both factions have their pros and cons. Purifying a Shadow Pokémon is ultimately up to the individual player, but should you to it with a Pokémon as powerful as Shadow Mewtwo? And no, we don't mean the Shadow Mewtwo from Pokken Tournament.
With Shadow Mewtwo having made a reappearance in Pokémon GO, let's break down whether or not you should purify Shadow Mewtwo.
Should you purify Shadow Mewtwo in 'Pokémon GO'?
Shadow Mewtwo makes a reappearance in to Pokémon GO during a new Team GO Rocket takeover event.
From Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, players can participate in a Special Research story to battle against Team GO Rocket leader Giovanni. During the story, you'll receive a Super Rocket Radar, which can lead you to Giovanni and give you the opportunity to catch his Shadow Mewtwo.
But once you have Shadow Mewtwo, should you purify it right away? There are some pros and cons to consider depending on what you decide to do.
You can keep a Shadow Pokémon the way it is and still use it as part of your lineup. All Shadow Pokémon have a "Shadow Bonus" that strengthens their Fast and Charged attacks, making them more powerful than regular Pokémon overall. However, they cost more Candy and Stardust to level up. Not to mention they take more damage from opponents.
Purifying a Shadow Pokémon takes up a certain amount of Candy and Stardust, but you'll be able to reduce the amount of resources needed to level them up in the long run. Purified Pokémon will also learn an exclusive Charged Attack called Return, but this move can be unlearned as needed.
There's a cost benefit analysis to consider when purifying any Shadow Pokémon, but when it comes to Shadow Mewtwo, it might be better to embrace the darkness.
According to outlets like The Gamer, Shadow Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokémon in Pokémon GO thus far. As a strong species in its own right, the added Shadow Bonus can make it a serious threat to any Gym leaders or fellow trainers who might oppose you in battle. It may be best to keep your Shadow Mewtwo as is, making sure you have a consistent heavy hitter on your team whenever you need one.