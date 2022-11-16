The Super Rocket Radar Is the Only Way to Battle Giovanni in 'Pokémon GO'

Both the Rocket Radar and the Super Rocket Radar will help you track down different members of Team GO Rocket to battle them. There are three different leaders of the team: Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, and their boss, Giovanni.

The Rocket Radar is obtained by collecting six mysterious components from Team Rocket grunts by defeating them in battle. Once you've collected six, it'll transform into a Rocket Radar, which will direct you to one of the three leaders.