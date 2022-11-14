Can Croagunk Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? A Spotlight Hour Was Held on Nov. 8
For every Pokémon in a given Pokémon game, there is almost certainly a Shiny version of it. In case you aren't aware, "Shiny" Pokémon are simply known species of Pokémon with a different color palette than their traditional look. Some of these Shiny Pokémon appear as simple off-color designs, but others can feature completely different color schemes for their appearances. They don't necessarily provide any stat boosts, but they're still very rare and highly sought-after.
Shiny variants of Pokémon exist in almost every traditional game, including that of Pokémon GO. The popular ARG game allows players to walk around their physical surroundings to capture, train, and battle various Pokémon.
Any completionists out there will certainly want to try and fill out their Pokémon collection with shiny variants, but can species like Croagunk be shiny? Here's what we know.
Can Croagunk be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Croagunk is a Poison/Fighting Pokémon who was introduced in Gen IV. In the mainline games, it can learn moves like Anticipation, Dry Skin, and Poison Touch. It can also evolve into Toxicroak from Level 37.
In the anime series, Croagunk appeared as a companion for Brock, making the Pokémon responsible for pulling Brock away from attractive women.
Croagunk was recently featured in a Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO on Nov. 8. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (based on local times) that day, players could catch encounter an abundance of Croagunks and even earn double the XP for doing so. While the Croagunk Spotlight Hour has long since passed, many players were curious to know if you could catch a Shiny Croagunk at the time.
As a matter of fact, Shiny Croagunks do exist in Pokémon GO. Croagunks can be shiny in this game, so it's possible to add one to your collection.
Just be warned, even having more of one type of Pokémon appear in the game won't necessarily affect your chances of encountering a Shiny version. There's about a 1 in 500 chance that you'll run into a Shiny variant of any Pokémon. If you're lucky enough to find one, do your best to catch it for those sweet, sweet bragging rights.