Different Food Can Have Different In-Game Effects in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'

In the all-new Paldea region, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the local cuisine. You can check out various restaurants in the area or even set up a picnic in the open world to grab a bite to eat. But in this new Pokémon adventure, eating food can do a whole lot more than just fill your tummy.

Certain foods can grant you "Meal Powers," which are special buffs and effects that can benefit your experience. There are lots of different Meal Powers that you can use.