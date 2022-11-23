Breeding Pokémon Looks Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Despite the many glitches that have forced some players to return their game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have redefined the new generation of Pokémon games. Not only are there new methods for Shiny Hunting and battling players, but breeding is also a bit different in this new game.

If you're new to breeding your Pokémon, or don't quite understand how it works in Scarlet and Violet, here's a quick guide to help you out.