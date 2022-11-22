Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Players also can't get Shiny versions of the three starter Pokémon without breeding them, as all three starters are Shiny-locked at the start of the game. Though many are finding their first Shiny Pokémon in their first few hours of gameplay, there are still quite a few difficult aspects to obtaining a PokéDex of Shinies in Scarlet and Violet.

Can you find Shiny Koraidon or Miraidon in the new games though? Or are the Legendary Pokémon also Shiny-locked?