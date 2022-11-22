'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches

Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.

Because of this, many players are asking for a refund for the title — here's how you can process one.