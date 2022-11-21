'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Released — Here's How to Play With Friends

To get to the screen where you can choose to host or join a game, pause it and select "Poké Portal." From there, click on "Union Circle" which is the place you want to be. You'll have the option here to host or join, as well as choose if you want to play locally or online. Hosting just means that your world will be joined by other people, and joining will take you to someone else's world. If you're nearby you can use local to share the same wifi, otherwise you'll play online.