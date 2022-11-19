Gimmighoul First Appeared in 'Pokémon Go', But How Do You Catch It in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'?
'Pokémon Go' players were surprised when Gimmighoul popped up on the screen and started following them around if they ever happened to find a mysterious coin.
The little guy is a new Pokémon in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet', and while it couldn't be caught in 'Pokémon Go,' that changes soon.
By linking 'Scarlet and Violet' to 'Go' you'll be able to catch the roaming Gimmighoul. But where exactly does Gimmighouls appears in 'Scarlet and Violet'? Keep reading to find out.
How do you catch Gimmighoul in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'?
Gimmighoul is a Pokémon that's obsessed with gold coins. In one form, it's enclosed in its treasure chest, which raises its defense, and in the other, it's roaming about looking for coins.
When you see Gimmighoul, this is often the way you'll encounter it. However, they can't be caught out in the open like that.
If you interact with them you'll get some Gimmighoul coins though. Just because you can't catch them, don't pass up on interacting with them for the coins. You'll need those coins to eventually evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.
Where to find Gimmighoul in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet':
You can find the little guy in his chest randomly, but he tends to appear in certain spots. As a ghost Pokémon that loves tricking people into giving it gold, you can find it in old abandoned places like ruins.
It's a ghost Pokémon, after all, so ruins are a good bet. There are some ruined towers to the west of Artazon where you can sometimes find them.
There's also a way to find them at the lighthouse where you first fight Arven. If you come back when you've acquired your riding Pokémon and go to the top, there's an area you can reach by jumping where Gimmighoul is sometimes found.
Gimmighoul can appear at random, and it isn't guaranteed to appear in its chest. The story we're given about the Pokémon describes it as a kind of fairy tale creature that lures people into acquiring money for it.
According to the story, once the Gimmighoul was given 999 coins, it disappeared. In the game, if Gimmighoul levels up, in chest form, while you have at least 999 Gimmighoul coins, only then will it evolve.
That's not 999 of the normal game currency, that's 999 of the Gimmighoul coins you acquire from the roaming ones.
The gold-loving ghost excels in defense and special defense, and has a good special attack, making it a decent tank. The evolved form Gholdengo gains a type as a steel-ghost.
That's actually a very useful typing, as it allows you to have a steel Pokémon without the normal weakness to fighting types.
Overall, this Pokémon has decent defense, good typing, and unique mechanics. Plus, having it will feel exclusive because of how time-consuming it is to acquire and evolve.