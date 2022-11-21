Leftovers Are Great for Competitive Battles in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's Where to Find Them
Any Pokémon trainer worth their mettle has probably already dived right into their next adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The brand new mainline Pokémon games take players to the all-new area of the Paldea Region, where they can catch, train, and battle the latest generation of new Pokémon. Whether you're looking to catch 'em all like our favorite anime protagonist or looking to become the best in competitive matches, your Pokémon adventure can take you anywhere.
To that end, you'll want to make sure you're equipped with more than just the best Pokémon. You'll definitely want to be on the search for special items that you can use to get an edge on your opponents, whether they be wild Pokémon, Gym leaders, or the rebellious trainers of Team Star.
If you're looking to become a serious contender in the competitive scene, then Leftovers are practically an essential item. Here's what they are and more importantly, where you can find them.
Where to find Leftovers in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'.
Since Gen 2 of the Pokémon games, Leftovers have been a staple to the mainline entries. They're a held item that you can equip to any of your Pokémon. When holding this, the equipped Pokémon will recover some health (1/16th of their max health, according to Bulbapedia) at the end of every turn. They can prove invaluable against tougher Pokémon, especially when it comes to Gym battles.
They're incredibly useful as part of your competitive battle items, but where can you find them?
Luckily, you can get Leftovers pretty early on in the game. You can purchase them at the Delibird Presents shop for 20,000 Pokédollars. That can be a pretty steep price if you're just starting your Scarlet and/or Violet adventure, but saving up for it will be well worth the effort.
Players like Gamer Guru on YouTube have also found Leftovers in a southern area of Medali. If you arrive at a small square in the city, there are Leftovers waiting for you in the corner of that area for free.
Leftovers are one of many items that players recommend for competitive battles in Scarlet and Violet. People also recommend finding items like the Shell Bell, which has a similar recovery effect to Leftovers, albeit to a smaller degree. Other items that are great for competitive battles include the Rocky Helmet, Muscle Band, Assault Vest, Covert Cloak, Bottle Caps, the Light Clay, and a Life Orb just to name a few. You may want to consider hunting them down before your next match.
Find these items and use them well to become one of the next best trainers in the Paldea Region.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available on the Nintendo Switch.