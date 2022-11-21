Leftovers Are Great for Competitive Battles in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — Here's Where to Find Them

To that end, you'll want to make sure you're equipped with more than just the best Pokémon. You'll definitely want to be on the search for special items that you can use to get an edge on your opponents, whether they be wild Pokémon, Gym leaders, or the rebellious trainers of Team Star.

If you're looking to become a serious contender in the competitive scene, then Leftovers are practically an essential item. Here's what they are and more importantly, where you can find them.