Make Your Pokémon Squeaky Clean (and Friendlier) by Bathing Them in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'

To be quite frank, giving your Pokémon a bath doesn't really do much for them in Scarlet and Violet. Like many of the other features implemented during picnics with your Pokémon, the main benefit of washing them is increasing your friendship level.

While this won't do anything for a lot of the Pokémon in your party, there are certain ones that need a high friendship level to evolve. Walking with your Pokémon will increase your friendship, but bathing them will raise it faster.