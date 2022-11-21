'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Aren't Compatible With Pokémon HOME — Yet

"At a later date, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to link with Pokémon HOME," a statement from the company reads. "By linking these games with Pokémon HOME, you’ll be able to have Pokémon from other regions adventure alongside you in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."

Though we don't have an exact release date for this update, that just gives you more incentive to play the game with your friends when you can so you can catch Pokémon across the different versions.