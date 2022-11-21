'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Aren't Compatible With Pokémon HOME — Yet
The newest generation of Pokémon is here, and with it comes more than 100 new Pokémon. The ninth generation of the popular franchise continues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, letting players explore the Paldea region and collect new creatures to add to their ever-growing teams.
Trainers are still dutifully playing through the game, despite its many glitches at launch, but seasoned Pokémon trainers are already wondering when the titles will be made compatible with Pokémon HOME. Transferring Pokémon from Pokémon HOME is one of the only ways to obtain all three starter Pokémon in the game, so many are dying to make further progress in their quest to catch them all. But when will Pokémon HOME be compatible with Scarlet and Violet?
When will Pokémon HOME be compatible with 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
Though you may be ready to start storing the newest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet in with your Pokémon HOME collection, you'll have to wait before the Pokémon storage service is compatible with the new games. At this time, there is no exact date announced for when the update to make the two compatible will arrive, though The Pokémon Company promises it'll be sometime in the spring of 2023.
"At a later date, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be able to link with Pokémon HOME," a statement from the company reads. "By linking these games with Pokémon HOME, you’ll be able to have Pokémon from other regions adventure alongside you in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet."
Though we don't have an exact release date for this update, that just gives you more incentive to play the game with your friends when you can so you can catch Pokémon across the different versions.
Will you be able to transfer all Pokémon from Pokémon HOME to 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
Unfortunately, as was the case with Pokémon Sword and Shield, you will not be able to transfer every Pokémon from Pokémon HOME into the newest generation of games. Since there are now more than 1,000 Pokémon in the National PokéDex, Scarlet and Violet do not support transferring Pokémon from all of the previous generations. Only the Pokémon that are available in the Paldea region will be able to be transferred into Scarlet and Violet from HOME.