The Pokémon Company Creeps Fans out With Moving, Talking Pikachu Robot

On National Pokémon Day 2023, The Pokemon Company delighted fans of the franchise with a Pokémon Presents livestream on their YouTube channel. During these livestreams, viewers can typically expect some of the company's most important people to dish out details on new shows, games, and events that will be launching or taking place throughout the year. This year, however, despite the exciting announcements of Scarlet and Violet DLC and a new Netflix series, fans' attention was directed elsewhere.

Sitting in the host seat along with The Pokemon Company's President and CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara, was a robotic Pikachu doll that moved, blinked, and even spoke — well, in its own Pikachu way, of course. Immediately upon seeing this unsettling guest, viewers flocked to Twitter to share their hilarious thoughts.

Source: YouTube/@pokemon Tsunekazu Ishihara and Pikachu

Throughout the livestream, the robotic Pikachu doll didn't do much aside from tail-wagging, blinking, and letting out the occasional "Pika!" However, that didn't stop fans from expressing their (humorous) distaste.

Keep that thing in its Poké Ball, please.

Robot Pikachu can and will hurt you pic.twitter.com/84W39lHCBu — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) February 27, 2023

The Pikachu doll I'm going to have nightmares — rae ♡ (@hexedwithluck) February 27, 2023

So.... we're all in agreement that that Pikachu robot doll needs to be burned at the stake, right? Because you KNOW that thing watches you at night and walks around the house when no one is looking. — MuiChu🏳️‍⚧️ (@MuiPikachu6) February 27, 2023

Move over, 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — there's a new Pokémon game coming to town.

While the fuzzy doll was undoubtedly supposed to come across as adorable, most agreed that it was giving horror vibes. One fan, @CrispyToastYT, even likened Pikachu to the haunted animatronics from the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. Talk about the crossover event of the century.

The livestream provided fans with info about new Scarlet and Violet DLC, new additions to fan-favorite games and apps, and even a sneak preview of a new Pokémon series — but even that wasn't enough to tear viewers' eyes away from the real star of the show.

me staring at the pikachu the entire time#PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/pdIECzrUxJ — Kenzie! (@KenzoCrossing) February 27, 2023

Twitter user @PetesuhPan pointed out that the Pikachu robot looks like it could star in its own unhinged spin-off of Cocaine Bear.

move over cocaine bear, it's time for ecstasy pikachu pic.twitter.com/g7HgapM4TI — pete 🇵🇭 (@PetesuhPan) February 27, 2023

THEY DID IT PIKACHU IS REAL pic.twitter.com/g1kaxZK6LE — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 27, 2023