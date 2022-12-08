Paradox Pokémon Are a Brand New Species in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — How to Catch Them
Sometimes in Pokémon games, there are new subspecies of Pokémon that extend far beyond the new ones introduced in different regions. Gigantamax Pokémon — colossal versions of regular Pokémon with different appearances and abilities — were introduced in Sword and Shield. In the latest mainline installment of the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, players can now interact with Paradox Pokémon. These unique Pokémon are exclusive to the Paldea region.
Scarlet and Violet already introduce a number of new species of Pokémon. There exist Paldean versions of pre-existing species like Wooper and Tauros. Players can also team up against powerful Terastallized Pokémon in Tera Raids.
Paradox Pokémon are quite literally in a league of their own. But like any Pokémon, you can still catch and train them at a certain point in the game. Here's everything you should know about Paradox Pokémon and how to get them.
Here's how to get all of the Paradox Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'.
Paradox Pokémon are time-displaced Pokémon based on known species that come from different eras. What's more, there are different Paradox Pokémon to be found in each version.
In Scarlet, Paradox Pokémon are versions of Pokémon from the distant past. In Violet, they come from the distant future. As such, their designs lean very prehistoric (Ancient Pokémon) or very futuristic (Future Pokémon), depending on which version you're playing.
For the record, Scarlet and Violet legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon are themselves Paradox Pokémon, though they are given to the player during the main story. Here's a list of Paradox Pokémon available in each version as well as which species they're based on.
|Scarlet (Ancient Pokémon)
|Violet (Future Pokémon)
|Great Tusk (Donphan)
|Iron Treads (Donphan)
|Brute Bonnet (Amoonguss)
|Iron Moth (Volcarona)
|Sandy Shocks (Magneton)
|Iron Hands (Hariyama)
|Scream Tail (Jigglypuff)
|Iron Jugulis (Hydreigon)
|Flutter Mane (Misdreavus)
|Iron Thorns (Tyranitar)
|Slitherwing (Volcarona)
|Iron Bundle (Delibird)
|Roaring Moon (Mega Salamence)
|Iron Valiant (Mega Gardevoir/Mega Gallade)
|Koraidon
|Miraidon
There are plenty of Paradox Pokémon to catch in either version of the game, but there are a few things you'll need to do first.
Namely, you can only encounter Paradox Pokémon after you've beaten the main story. During the post-game content, you'll be able to enter the Great Crater of Paldea to explore.
Once there, it's a simple matter of exploring until you find them spawning in. All of them can be find within the various biomes of Area Zero.
Despite their unique designs and higher base stats, Paradox Pokémon encounters are essentially the same as any other. That is to say, the process is still similar. Weaken a Paradox Pokémon enough to throw your Poké Ball and try to catch it. You can also trade Paradox Pokémon with a friend regardless of version. Ie, you can trade for Violet exclusive Paradox Pokémon to add to your Scarlet game.
Unfortunately, trading is the only way to get the version-exclusive Paradox Pokémon, as the future versions are not available in Scarlet, and the past versions aren't found in Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.