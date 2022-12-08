Paradox Pokémon Are a Brand New Species in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' — How to Catch Them

Scarlet and Violet already introduce a number of new species of Pokémon. There exist Paldean versions of pre-existing species like Wooper and Tauros. Players can also team up against powerful Terastallized Pokémon in Tera Raids.

Paradox Pokémon are quite literally in a league of their own. But like any Pokémon, you can still catch and train them at a certain point in the game. Here's everything you should know about Paradox Pokémon and how to get them.