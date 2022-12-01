Ribbons Look a Bit Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Distractify
For generations, ribbons have been a fun addition to Pokémon games, giving players ways to reward their team members for various accomplishments as they completed the games. Though they've morphed over the years, depending on what region you're exploring, ribbons have long been a staple part of the franchise. That is, until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Though there are ribbons available in the game, they are a significantly smaller number of them — meaning they're rarer to come by and require a bit more work to obtain. There are no contests in the Paldea region to award your Pokémon, so how do you get ribbons in the newest generation?

How to get ribbons in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

There are only 12 ribbons — sometimes called "marks" — obtainable in the Paldea region, and of those 12, two of them are entirely new. When a Pokémon earns a ribbon or a mark in Scarlet and Violet, it will also receive a new title to go along with it. Unfortunately, many of them are only awarded during special events, and as the game is still so new, not all of the details are available yet.

Here's a breakdown of all of the new ribbons available for your Pokémon to earn in the Paldea region:

MarkDescriptionTitleHow to get
Paldea Champion RibbonAwarded for becoming the Paldea Champion and entering the Hall of Fame.the Paldea ChampionUse the Pokémon when facing off against the Pokémon League or in the Ace Academy Tournament
Once-in-a-Lifetime RibbonAwarded to a Pokémon randomly during a Surprise Trade.the One-in-a-MillionComplete Surprise Trades until you're granted a Pokémon with this ribbon.
Master Rank RibbonAwarded for winning in battle in the Master Ball Tier of Ranked Battles.the Rank MasterDefeat a Master Ball Tier trainer in Ranked Battles.
Effort RibbonAwarded to an exceptionally hard-working Pokémon.the Once Well-TrainedShow a Pokémon with maximum EVs to the girl in Levincia.
Best Friends RibbonAwarded to a Pokémon you have an incredibly high friendship with.the Great FriendShow a Pokémon with max Happiness to the girl in Cascarrafa.
Classic RibbonProclaims love for Pokémon.the Pokémon FanDuring an event.
Premier RibbonAwarded for a special holiday.the CelebratoryDuring an event.
Event RibbonAwarded for participating in a special event.the FestiveDuring an event.
Birthday RibbonAwarded on a birthday.the Best BuddyDuring an event.
Special RibbonAwarded on a "special day."the PremiumDuring an event.
Souvenir RibbonAwarded for cherishing a "special memory."the CherishedDuring an event.
Wishing RibbonIs said to make a wish come true.the Wish GranterDuring an event.
There are also various ribbons that can be transferred over from previous games, though since Pokémon HOME is not yet compatible with Scarlet and Violet, you won't be able to transfer any ribbons at this time. For the full list of transferrable ribbons, Serebii.net breaks them down.

There are also various marks available for your Pokémon to earn in Scarlet and Violet that are not listed above.

Keep an eye on the official Pokémon social media channels for more details on how to obtain some of these special event ribbons.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

