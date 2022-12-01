Ribbons Look a Bit Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

There are only 12 ribbons — sometimes called "marks" — obtainable in the Paldea region, and of those 12, two of them are entirely new. When a Pokémon earns a ribbon or a mark in Scarlet and Violet, it will also receive a new title to go along with it. Unfortunately, many of them are only awarded during special events, and as the game is still so new, not all of the details are available yet.

Here's a breakdown of all of the new ribbons available for your Pokémon to earn in the Paldea region: