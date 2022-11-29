Some Reliable Leakers May Have Uncovered Upcoming DLC for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

But even in a brand new Pokémon title, there's only so much you can do at launch. Despite the game's vast open world and three possible main storylines to check out, you may find yourself breezing through the game in its current form if you're playing obsessively (and who wouldn't?). In which case, you're probably holding out for DLC for Scarlet and Violet. But is there any in the works?

Reputable leakers in the Pokémon community might have uncovered hints to suggest that DLC is coming soon.