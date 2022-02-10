It's safe to say that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't going anywhere any time soon, especially given its upcoming wave of DLC. The Booster Course Pass DLC is set to roll out a ludicrous amount of new courses in separate waves. Racetracks from previous Mario Kart titles will make a comeback, and your old favorites are sure to make an appearance throughout the DLC release schedule. But what's in store for the new DLC?In its first iteration, Mario Kart 8 was released on the Wii U in May 2014. The game received critical acclaim upon its release and would go on to become the best-selling Wii U game in history.\n\nIt was a game so nice, they released it twice. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an enhanced version of the game that was released for the Nintendo Switch. It includes all the DLC from the first version and introduced new playable characters. Now, it'll truly earn the "Deluxe" title with new DLC.We're here to explain the upcoming DLC for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.'The original release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe featured 48 courses. This included all of the DLC courses and content released for the first game in one package. The courses featured a mix of original racetracks and classic courses from all across the Mario Kart franchise. Some tracks even received updates to accommodate the game's "anti-gravity" mechanic that lets racers go upside-down and topsy-turvy on their way to the finish line.The new Booster Course Pass DLC is looking to double the amount of playable courses in the game across a wide release schedule. Over 48 new courses, many of which are remasters of classic tracks, will be released as part of the DLC. These will draw from games like Mario Kart Wii, Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart Double Dash, and many more titles to liven up your options in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Some confirmed courses include Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, and Tour Tokyo Blur.The DLC will be released in six waves of eight courses each. If that sounds like a lot of Mario Kart at once, it's because it totally is.\n\nWave 1 is scheduled to be released in March 2022, with the other waves releasing in the following months. The official trailer confirms that the DLC waves will all be released by the end of 2023. The DLC as a whole costs $24.99, but Nintendo Switch Online members with the Expansion Pack can get the DLC at no additional cost.For a game that hasn't had any updates since 2018, it's interesting to see Nintendo going this hard in practically doubling the amount of courses over the next two years. With all these new courses drawing from an entire franchise's worth of racing titles, who knows what tracks will be coming out next?\n\nThe first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC will be released on March 18, 2022.