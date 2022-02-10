'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' Might Be the First 'Kirby' Game of Its Kind

Kirby suddenly washes up on the shores of a strange abandoned wasteland simply referred to as the titular "Forgotten Land." There, a mysterious group known as the Beast Pack is capturing creatures and Waddle Dees for nefarious purposes. Along with new partner Elfilin, Kirby travels across the Forgotten Land to rescue its people from evil.

With so many new mechanics that haven't appeared in previous Kirby titles, is this game stepping into the open-world territory?