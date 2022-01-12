You and a Friend Can Play Together Through 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'By Sara Belcher
Jan. 12 2022, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
It's been years since there's been a new Kirby game, and as part of Nintendo's 30-year celebration of the franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to hit the Nintendo Switch early in 2022.
After months of the developers sharing few details about the upcoming title, we now know details about its multiplayer options, release date, and more.
The new Kirby title will take players to the new Waddle Dee Town.
Kirby's copying abilities will come in handy in this new adventure as our hero is tasked with saving the Waddle Dees from the Beast Pack. They're being kidnapped in great numbers by the nefarious foes, and it's up to the player (as Kirby) to navigate a run-down civilization to save as many of the Waffle Dees as he can along the way.
In addition to Kirby's regular skills, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will also introduce new abilities: the Drill and Ranger copy abilities.
These will allow Kirby to drill into the ground to attach from below, while the Ranger ability lets you target far-off enemies.
Help Waddle Dee Town regrow as you find and rescue the Waddle Dees along the way, unlocking minigames to play in between battles as you interact with the town's members.
This upcoming 3D platformer will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25, marking one of the first triple-A games to hit the console this year.
Are there multiplayer options in 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?
This upcoming title is the first time we've seen our plush pink hero in a fully 3D adventure. A new trailer for the game detailed just some of the features we'll see in Kirby and the Forgotten Land — and yes, there will be co-op options.
Along with the upcoming release date for the title, Nintendo unveiled that the game will have a couch co-op option similar to other 3D platformer games Nintendo has released.
To invite a friend to play through the campaign with you, all you have to do is pass them one of your Joy Cons and they can play alongside you as Kirby's friend, Bandana Waddle Dee.
Together, the pair of you can work through the puzzles and challenges to save the Waddle Dees from the Beast Pack.
Unfortunately, there is not an online multiplayer option for the game, nor are there couch co-op options beyond the campaign. While you can collaborate with one friend, you won't be able to introduce this title to your friends at your next game night.
Are there any pre-order bonuses for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?
While many of Nintendo's triple-A games will often come with pre-order bonuses, that unfortunately won't be the case for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. At this time, there are no additional swag items that will be included by pre-ordering the title.
If you're planning to purchase the game before it's release date, you can get it at any of your typical video game retailers for $59.99.