'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' May Be Divisive, but at Least the Memes Are Hilarious

Pokémon trainers everywhere are diving into their Paldea adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The brand-new mainline Pokémon introduces players to the ninth generation of Pokémon. With a new open-world concept that takes plenty of cues from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet are a refreshing take on the time-honored and world-renowned formula.

But while the game has proven to be financially successful as the fastest-selling game in Nintendo history, reactions are divisive.