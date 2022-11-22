Will the Nintendo Swtich Go on Sale? What to Know About Nintendo's Black Friday Deals

Systems like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are still experiencing stock shortages, with many still on the hunt for these consoles. But what does that mean for the Nintendo Switch?

The popular Nintendo system was notoriously difficult to obtain during its 2017 launch. Five years into its life cycle (and one upgrade later), can you get your hands on a Nintendo Switch for holiday prices? Is the Nintendo Switch on sale this season? Here's what we know.