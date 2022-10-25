'Bayonetta 3' Has a Short Storyline, but Hours of Content Worth Replaying

Though the third installment in Platinum Games' most prolific franchise is about to launch, it hasn't come without some major setbacks.

Bayonetta 3 is a game many Nintendo fans have been waiting a long time for, but ahead of the game's launch, voice actress Hellena Taylor called for players to boycott the game over what she believed was a lowball offer to reprise the role. While there has been debate over the recast of the titular character, many still plan to pick up the title at launch.