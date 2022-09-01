'Bayonetta 3' Features Plenty of New and Classic Features — Will It Have Multiplayer?

The wait for Bayonetta 3 has been long and arduous. After a four-year bout of radio silence since its initial announcement in 2017, the game debuted its first official trailer in September 2021 as the keynote reveal of a Nintendo Direct conference. It was followed by a trailer in July 2022 that confirmed new characters, new gameplay, and an October 2022 release date.

The highly anticipated continuation to the cult classic series is finally on the horizon.