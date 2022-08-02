'MultiVersus' Is an Online Multiplayer Fighting Game Bonanza — Does It Have Local Multiplayer?

If you've ever played Super Smash Bros., you already have a general idea about how MultiVersus works. In this epic Warner Bros. crossover game, players can duke it out as their favorite Looney Tune or DC hero to see who's the toughest. Your ultimate goal is to launch your opponents out of bounds and rack up points in order to claim victory.

Up to four players can battle against each other in a given match, and the game places a heavy emphasis on team-based 2v2 matches and co-op play.