'MultiVersus' Has a Pretty Enormous Starting Roster — Here's How to Unlock Characters

MultiVersus is a multiplayer cartoon brawler that plays similarly to Super Smash Bros. It features several game modes, but the ultimate goal is to duke it out in matches and send your opponents flying to see who's the best fighter.

Also like Smash, MultiVersus is a crossover of epic proportions. The game features a playable cast consisting of several popular properties from Warner Bros. From DC heroes to Steven Universe, and even Game of Thrones, the sky's the limit for a roster like this.