'MultiVersus' Has a Pretty Enormous Starting Roster — Here's How to Unlock Characters
Fighting game fans around the world are currently sinking their teeth into MultiVersus. The cartoony WB brawler has just rolled out early access to its open beta, which will soon be available to all players next week. Whether you're a competitive player looking to jump on the latest craze for the fighting game community or you're just here to see Shaggy from Scooby-Doo beat the living daylights out of Batman, MultiVersus has already made a name for itself in its early stages.
Much of its starting popularity is thanks to the characters you can unlock. From fan favorites to familiar cartoons from our childhoods and even original characters, the roster for MultiVersus is pretty stacked from its soft launch. But how do you go about unlocking more characters? Read on to find out more.
Here's how to unlock characters in 'MultiVersus.'
MultiVersus is a multiplayer cartoon brawler that plays similarly to Super Smash Bros. It features several game modes, but the ultimate goal is to duke it out in matches and send your opponents flying to see who's the best fighter.
Also like Smash, MultiVersus is a crossover of epic proportions. The game features a playable cast consisting of several popular properties from Warner Bros. From DC heroes to Steven Universe, and even Game of Thrones, the sky's the limit for a roster like this.
The open beta has 16 playable characters, four of whom are already unlocked. These are Shaggy, Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, Harley Quinn, and Tazmanian Devil. You can also unlock Wonder Woman by completing the tutorial. The other characters in the beta are:
- Batman
- Superman
- Finn the Human from Adventure Time
- Arya Stark from Game of Thrones
- Garnet from Steven Universe
- Steven Universe
- Iron Gian
- Velma from Scooby-Doo
- Bugs Bunny
- Tom and Jerry
- Reindog (original character)
To unlock the rest of the current cast, you'll need to start amassing Coins and/or Gleamium, two currency systems in MultiVersus. Coins can be earned by playing the game normally, whether you win a ton of matches or complete daily challenges in the game. Gleamium, however, is an in-game currency that can only be bought with actual money. Unlocking a character can cost 2000 Coins or 700 Gleamium, though some characters can only be bought with Coins.
If you're feeling especially impatient over wanting certain characters, you can always check out the Founder's Packs. These cost real money but include several different perks, including special Character tokens for "instant character unlocks" as well as a hefty amount of Gleamium.
Even with such a strong roster at launch, the MultiVersus dev team has promised new characters to come throughout the game's lifespan. Anyone else holding out for Neo from The Matrix?
The MultiVersus open beta will be available to all players on July 26. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.