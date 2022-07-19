Daisy Is Finally Coming to 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'

When the new Mario Strikers: Battle League was released, fans of the original installments were excited for the game's release, though many were a bit disappointed at the title's lack of content. While many claimed the game was ultimately worth the price, those who didn't have a nostalgic tie to the game may not have enjoyed it as much as others, resulting in mixed final reviews.

Thankfully, Nintendo is adding a new free DLC to the game with additional content -- including long-awaited players.