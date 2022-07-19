Daisy Is Finally Coming to 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'
When the new Mario Strikers: Battle League was released, fans of the original installments were excited for the game's release, though many were a bit disappointed at the title's lack of content. While many claimed the game was ultimately worth the price, those who didn't have a nostalgic tie to the game may not have enjoyed it as much as others, resulting in mixed final reviews.
Thankfully, Nintendo is adding a new free DLC to the game with additional content -- including long-awaited players.
The upcoming free DLC adds Daisy to the 'Mario Strikers' roster.
When the roster for Mario Strikers: Battle League was revealed, many were disappointed in the apparent lack of options for players to pick from, especially because some fan-favorite options didn't make it into the game at release. Daisy, everyone's favorite sporty princess, was prominently absent from the game, leaving many hoping for a DLC that would add her to the game at a later date.
Thankfully, it seems that Nintendo has listened to players wishes with an upcoming update.
Both Daisy and Shy Guy are coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League in a coming update, adding both characters to the still-small roster.
In the trailer announcing the update, Daisy is revealed as a strong opponent against some of the heavy hitters on the team. Not only is she great for those who prefer a technique-focused gameplay experience, but she's also capable of withstanding attacks from opponents like Yoshi on the field.
Shy Guy, on the other hand, is more of an all-around character for those who don't have a specific method of play they like to use in Mario Strikers. He'll be a great choice for those who are new to the franchise and still getting the hang of it. But just because he's an all-around character doesn't mean he's not a strong opponent. With the right gear, Shy Guy can be a menace on the field, and his Super Strike will deliver a spinning projectile shot.
What's the release date for the new update?
Thankfully, players won't have to wait too long to get access to these new characters -- and since it's a free update, you won't have to pay to add Daisy and Shy Guy to your roster.
The new content will hit Mario Strikers: Battle League on July 21. Players will be able to download the new content on that day without any additional purchases.
Along with the two new characters, Nintendo is also adding new cosmetics and the Desert Ruin stadium to the game.
This won't be the only update the game will receive this year, either. According to the trailer, players can expect two more free updates to hit the game before the end of 2022. If you were one of the players waiting for more characters and content before investing in Mario Strikers: Battle League, now may be the time to pick up this game.