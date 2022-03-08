Batman Is Back in Theaters — Here Are Our 5 Favorite Batfilms to Celebrate the Dark Knight

Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight has definitely carved out its own place in our hearts already. The film is a welcome separation from the litany of Bat-sequels and Bat-reboots out there. The film is as much a detective noir as it is a superhero film, honing in on the dramatic aspects of the mythology in an intensely intimate narrative. The film even goes so far as to deconstruct the very concept of Batman and how Bruce Wayne's altruism isn't as clear-cut as he wants it to be.