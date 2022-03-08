The Riddler's Website Reveals "Something Is Coming" in a Secret Message

It's no surprise to anyone that the Riddler always has a trick or, in this case, an entire website up his sleeve.

In Matt Reeves' The Batman, the serial killer is best known for leaving cryptic riddles and ciphers at his crime scenes, all of which lead to the villain's notorious website. For those unaware, this page played a significant part in the marketing of the film and in the film itself, and it seems it's not going away any time soon, according to the post-credits scene — if we can even call it that.