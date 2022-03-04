Does the Riddler Know Batman Is Really Bruce Wayne? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for The Batman.

If you believe that Matt Reeves' The Batman is overhyped, think again; it's a masterpiece.

The nearly three-hour detective tale draws inspiration from Batman: Year Two, in which an emo Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is in his second year as the established vigilante. The crime and corruption in Gotham are at an all-time high, especially with sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) on the loose.