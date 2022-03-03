Did a Particular Comic Book Inspire 'The Batman'?

If you're expecting to watch a three-hour flick straight out of a comic book, you're out of luck because The Batman is not based on one specific comic storyline; instead, it introduces a new narrative that fans have never seen on the big screen before.

Nevertheless, there are comic book influences and inspirations that this brand new installment draws from, one of which is Mike W. Barr's 1987 four-part series, Batman: Year Two.