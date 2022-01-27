Who Is Alysia Yeoh in DC Comics? She'll Be the First Trans Character in a DC Film

Alysia Yeoh first debuted in Batgirl in 2011. She was conceived by writer Gail Simone, known for her work on DC's Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman. She also worked with Marvel characters like Deadpool and Domino.

Alysia's inclusion was part of Gail's efforts to introduce more LGBTQ storylines into DC Comics. Alysia was the first transgender character to be introduced in mainstream comics and made a splash when she did so. But who is Alysia in the comics?