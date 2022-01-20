Peacemaker's Brother Seems to Be the Source of Plenty of Trauma for the Anti-Hero

The second we get to know Peacemaker in the first episode, we can already see how strained his relationship is with his family. His father Auggie (Robert Patrick) greets him coldly after Peacemaker returns from his mission. His bigoted tendencies come forward almost immediately in his interactions with everyone, including his own son.

Those qualities are exacerbated when he is imprisoned for Peacemaker's actions and he gets a warm reception from the white inmates as the White Dragon.