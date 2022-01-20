Logo
Home > Tv > DC Comics
Peacemaker is traumatized by his brother's death
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

Peacemaker's Brother Seems to Be the Source of Plenty of Trauma for the Anti-Hero

By

Jan. 20 2022, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Peacemaker.

Every comic book character has an origin story, and Peacemaker's looks about as tragic as they come. As a glorified anti-hero, Christopher Smith (John Cena) is one of the most irreverent, obnoxious, and offensive characters that the DC Extended Universe has to offer. But as Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) once pointed out, "There's something about him that seems sad." And much of it has to do with his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Peacemaker picks up shortly after the events of The Suicide Squad. The titular anti-hero is recruited into another task force as part of Project Butterfly. Their mission is to locate and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken human hosts as disguises. Throughout the series thus far, Peacemaker has had to confront his troubled past, violent moral code, and toxic masculinity. And Episode 4 gave us a brutal glimpse into that past of his. When it comes to his brother, it's not pretty.

Peacemaker
Source: HBO Max
Article continues below advertisement

Who is Peacemaker's brother?

The second we get to know Peacemaker in the first episode, we can already see how strained his relationship is with his family. His father Auggie (Robert Patrick) greets him coldly after Peacemaker returns from his mission. His bigoted tendencies come forward almost immediately in his interactions with everyone, including his own son.

Those qualities are exacerbated when he is imprisoned for Peacemaker's actions and he gets a warm reception from the white inmates as the White Dragon.

That's to be expected from a father who taught his son how to kill from an early age. In Episode 4 of the series, Peacemaker recalls the violent upbringing he had killing people under his dad's tutelage. Despite his strained relationship with his father, he took many of his lessons to heart and became someone who loves peace so much that he's willing to kill for it.

But as tough as his father/son time was, his relationship with his brother seems to have left as big an impact on his life.

Article continues below advertisement

When we're first introduced to Peacemaker's brother, he remembers him somewhat fondly. Peacemaker recalls his older brother teaching him about babies in a crude and offensive manner. But as his teammates like Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) dig deeper into Peacemaker's past, they learn that not every memory he has of his brother is a good one.

According to Harcourt, Peacemaker had something to do with his brother's death as a child. And the memory of his grisly death still traumatizes him.

Article continues below advertisement
Peacemaker
Source: HBO Max

As tragic as his death was, we still don't know the whole story behind it. As Peacemaker tries to come to grips with his past and his worst behavior, more of his tragic origin story will likely come to light. In fact, since he's still haunted by murdering Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad, one might argue that his origin story is only just beginning.

New episodes of Peacemaker stream every Thursday on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Vigilante Is Peacemaker's Biggest (and Only) Fan in the Series — Who Is the the Antihero?

Peacemaker Is Every Bit as Intense in the Comics as He Is in the Show

Why Did Ava DuVernay's 'New Gods' Movie Get Canceled? She Returned to DC With 'Naomi'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.