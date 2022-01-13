'Peacemaker' Reveals Who Adopts the White Dragon Villain Alias

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of HBO Max's Peacemaker.

The DCEU is officially expanding with its first-ever television series, Peacemaker. The eight-episode superhero show acts as a spinoff of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, continuing the story and exploring the origins of Peacemaker (John Cena), a patriotic murderer who believes in attaining peace no matter the costs — even if it means slaughtering all men, women, and children in his way.