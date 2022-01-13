Peacemaker Survived His Life-Threatening Injuries, Only Replacing [SPOILER]

As the Corto Maltese capital facility starts falling apart, Peacemaker attempts to kill Ratcatcher 2 to "restore the peace" and conceal the truth about Starro the Conqueror, Bloodsport (Idris Elba) shoots him in the neck. Not only does he bleed out, but the entire facility collapses on top of him.

While many viewers assume Peacemaker is dead, the post-credits scene proves us wrong. He is very much alive, but how? How did he survive? It appears the HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker has the answer.