Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag
Source: Warner Bros.

Here's What Really Happened Between Peacemaker and Rick Flag in That 'The Suicide Squad' Fight Scene (SPOILERS)

By

Aug. 6 2021, Published 11:13 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.

DC Comics’ highly-anticipated sort of sequel, sort of remake The Suicide Squad was scheduled to premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max on the evening of Aug. 5. So, now that most of the population has had an opportunity to tune into The Suicide Squad, fans have discovered that quite a few secrets were kept ahead of the film’s premiere.

In The Suicide Squad, fans were forced to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters, including but not limited to Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), whose death sent social media into a tizzy. So, why did Rick Flag die in The Suicide Squad? Read on to find out.

Daniela-Melchior-as-Ratcatcher-2-Joel-Kinnaman-as-Rick-Flag-Peter-Capaldi-as-The-Thinker
Source: Warner Bros.
Why did Rick Flag die in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

Both Rick Flag and Peacemaker (John Cena) make it abundantly clear where their loyalties lie. After discovering that Project Starfish isn’t an act of terrorism but a plan devised by the US government, Peacemaker is revealed to be a traitor who is following the orders of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). After Rick threatens to uncover the government secret, he is killed by Peacemaker, who ultimately leaves him for dead.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joel got candid about his final moments onscreen. According to the Rick Flag actor, although this isn’t the first time he’s died in a film, his big finale in The Suicide Squad certainly felt like the most significant.

"I started playing this character such a long time ago, and he’s someone who’s been with me for a long time,” he told THR. “It felt more special because I sensed that the film was really going to be something special. And even when I read it in the script, it felt like such an important moment in the film.”

joel-kinnaman-as-rick-flag-john-cena-as-peacemaker
Source: Warner Bros.
Despite Peacemaker and Rick Flag’s deadly tension onscreen, Joel revealed that he and John Cena developed a friendship off-set that gave the actor a new appreciation for professional wrestling.

But what about Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone)? Do they die in the Suicide Squad sequel? Read on to find out their fate.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Source: Warner Bros.
Does Harley Quinn die? What about King Shark? Who else died in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

Although Rick Flag didn’t survive, both Harley Quinn and King Shark made it out alive. Even Weasel (Sean Gunn), who was presumed to be dead, was revealed to be alive. But Presidente General Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), and Blackguard (Pete Davidson) weren’t so lucky.

The Suicide Squad’s post-credits scenes gave fans a glimpse into what’s to come for the DC Extended Universe, and a bonus clip proved that Peacemaker’s story hasn’t come to an end just yet. Although viewers believed that Bloodsport (Idris Elba) got the last laugh when he avenged Rick’s death and seemingly killed Peacemaker, a surprise ending made us all think again.

After suffering a near-fatal injury, Peacemaker is found by Amanda’s men and later receives medical care. Many fans believe that his revival has a lot to do with the character’s upcoming self-titled series on HBO Max, and we’re inclined to agree.

The Suicide Squad is now streaming on HBO Max and in theaters.

