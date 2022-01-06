'Peacemaker' Is a DCEU Spin-off — When Does It Take Place in the Franchise?

Peacemaker follows the titular anti-hero, also known as Christopher Smith (John Cena), on his bloody and violent quest for peace as he joins up with an unofficial task force that defends the world. The crew is made up of John Economos (Steve Agee), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and a fellow vigilante named, er... Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

While Gunn encourages audiences to see how the show breaks down the anti-hero's persona as a peace-loving, bloodthirsty maniac, when does this show actually take place in the DCEU?