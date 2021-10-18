Is Black Adam a Hero or a Villain? Here's What We Know

DC's Black Adam is officially making his live-action debut in the DC Extended Universe in 2022 after several years of anticipation. The character's introduction is one of, if not the most anticipated in the franchise.

Fans have been desperate to see Black Adam for a long time, and with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson portraying the protagonist, the interest around his character has only grown.

Various questions come to mind about Black Adam, including whether he's good or bad, his origin story, and how he connects to DC fan-favorite Shazam. Before Black Adam releases, let's answer these questions.