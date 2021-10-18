Is Black Adam a Hero or a Villain? Here's What We Know

Is Black Adam a Hero or a Villain? Here's What We KnowBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 18 2021, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
DC's Black Adam is officially making his live-action debut in the DC Extended Universe in 2022 after several years of anticipation. The character's introduction is one of, if not the most anticipated in the franchise.
Fans have been desperate to see Black Adam for a long time, and with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson portraying the protagonist, the interest around his character has only grown.
Various questions come to mind about Black Adam, including whether he's good or bad, his origin story, and how he connects to DC fan-favorite Shazam. Before Black Adam releases, let's answer these questions.
Is Black Adam a good guy?
Black Adam is best known as a supervillain. However, in the recent DC comic storylines, he's veered toward being more of an anti-hero. Black Adam's switch occurs in JSA #21 when he is set free from Theo Adam's nature. After Black Adam helps the Justice Society of America battle and defeat Sin-Eater, he receives JSA membership.
Considering the boundless records of the malicious and fatal actions of Black Adam, the common perception of the character remains that of a supervillain. Now, let's look at his origin story and discuss his rivalry with Shazam.
Black Adam made his DC Comics debut in 1945.
Black Adam arrived at DC Comics in The Marvel Family #1, released in Dec. 1945. In the issue, the original Shazam wizard tells the Marvel family that thousands of years ago, he traveled to Europe and chose Teth-Adam to be the champion known as Mighty Adam. Teth-Adam screamed, "Shazam!" and drew powers from Egyptian gods.
These powers include the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Heru, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Mehen.
The power corrupted Teth-Adam and turned him evil. As a new superhuman warrior, Teth-Adam killed his pharaoh and seized the throne. Shazam gave him the name Black Adam and banished him to the farthest star in the universe.
Black Adam's return to Earth took over 5,000 years. By then, Shazam had awarded his power to new champions — the Marvel Family — consisting of Billy Batson, Mary Batson, and Freddy Freeman. In The Marvel Family #1, Black Adam declared them his archenemies.
'Black Adam' releases on July 29, 2022.
On Oct. 16, DC held their second annual global virtual fan event, DC FanDome. The live stream opened with a Black Adam panel, letting fans know that Black Adam and the Justice Society are on their way to the DCEU.
The cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Leading the movement is none other than The Rock, who's taking on the role of the titular anti-hero.
The panel revealed stunning concept art, a glimpse at a few JSA costumes, and The Rock even introduced exclusive footage of one of the opening scenes of the movie.
Watch Black Adam on July 29, 2022.