What's the Difference Between the Justice League and the Justice Society of America?

Speaking of the Justice Society of America, what is it? We know most are at least a little familiar with the Justice League, but its similarly named counterpart does not possess the same level of fame. Now, we wouldn't be surprised if fans deem the JSA a knockoff of the Justice League.

However, it's good to note that the two superhero factions are actually quite different. On that note, stick around to learn the difference between the Justice League and the Justice Society of America.