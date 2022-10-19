What's the Difference Between the Justice League and the Justice Society of America?
According to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe changes with the release of Black Adam. The film dives into the titular antihero's origin story and follows his present-day encounters with the Justice Society of America, who attempt to cease his rampage and teach him to use his abilities for good.
Speaking of the Justice Society of America, what is it? We know most are at least a little familiar with the Justice League, but its similarly named counterpart does not possess the same level of fame. Now, we wouldn't be surprised if fans deem the JSA a knockoff of the Justice League.
However, it's good to note that the two superhero factions are actually quite different. On that note, stick around to learn the difference between the Justice League and the Justice Society of America.
How are the Justice League and Justice Society of America different?
Of course, the most prominent difference between the Justice League and the Justice Society is their comic period. The Justice Society was created during the Golden Age of comics, while the Justice League era came about in the Silver Age of comics.
With this said, it's important for us to understand that each team consists of different members. Although Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern are best known for being founding members of the Justice League, all three heroes were part of the Justice Society at some point in their lives. Now, without further ado, let's reveal the most notable members of each team.
When it comes to the universally beloved Justice League, fans will likely see Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter. As for the Justice Society, the not-so-familiar faces of superheroes include:
- Atom
- Doctor Fate
- Hawkman
- Cyclone
- Hourman
- Atom Smasher
- Sandman
- Stargirl
- The Spectre
- Wildcat
Unlike the Justice League, the JSA considers itself to be a family.
According to DC, the similarities between the JLA and JSA are sparse. The only thing they truly have in common is that they are both superhero teams who share the same purpose — to protect the public and make the world a better place.
DC also noted that the Batman himself explained how the JLA and JSA are different. "The Justice League is a strike force. The Justice Society is a family," he stated in the first issue of Justice Society of America (2007).
Overall, fans should know that the "Justice League exists as a team of the best-of-the-best — trained heroes who are brought in at the very top of their game." If we reiterate this in MCU terms, this means the Justice League is similar to the Avengers, in which the members only unite to battle a destructive threat.
On the other hand, the Justice Society "works as a collective of mentors and trainees spanning across generations and experience levels." Honestly, it's comparable to the Iron Man/Spider-Man and Hawkeye/Kate Bishop relationships.
Black Adam hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.