New 'Black Adam' Trailer Offers Details on Its Heroes and Villains — Our Breakdown

Black Adam says, "I was a slave until I died ... then, I was reborn a god." In the comics, Black Adam gets his powers from the wizard Shazam, who is notable for also giving the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) his powers. Black Adam is an adversary of Shazam in the comics, so this line could hint at an upcoming showdown between them. Black Adam says, "My son sacrificed his life to save me ... now, I kneel before no one."